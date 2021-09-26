Owatonna football team takes down Austin

The Austin football team lost to Owatonna (2-2 overall) 51-7 in Owatonna Saturday.

Joe Walker ran for 83 yard and a score for the Packers (0-4 overall).

Austin will host Rochester Century (0-4 overall) in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. this Friday.

AUSTIN STATS

Passing: Jack Lang, 2-for-8, 20; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2

Rushing: Joe Walker, 19-for-83, TD

Receiving: Manny Guy, 1-for-20

Defense: Guy, 1 interception; Nelson, 1 interception; Andrew Sayles, 1 interception