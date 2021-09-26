expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

Owatonna football team takes down Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 11:16 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

The Austin football team lost to Owatonna (2-2 overall) 51-7 in Owatonna Saturday.

Joe Walker ran for 83 yard and a score for the Packers (0-4 overall).

Austin will host Rochester Century (0-4 overall) in its homecoming game at 7 p.m. this Friday.

AUSTIN STATS

Passing: Jack Lang, 2-for-8, 20; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2

Rushing: Joe Walker, 19-for-83, TD

Receiving: Manny Guy, 1-for-20

Defense: Guy, 1 interception; Nelson, 1 interception; Andrew Sayles, 1 interception 

More News

Amid latest shakeup, T-wolves seek stability with new owners

Cargill to acquire Arkema’s epoxides business

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Packer girls tennis team falls to Mankato West

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Blooming Prairie

Cargill to acquire Arkema’s epoxides business

News

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

Mower County

Mower County Senior Center schedule: Sept. 27 –Oct. 1

News

Our Opinion: Lend a hand to support business

Mower County

Discussing Climate

Blooming Prairie

Dodge County Wind Project closer to beginning construction of wind farm

Education

Photo: AHS Homecoming Court announced

News

Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin teen charged with multiple counts of burglary

News

Walz proposes $10 million drought relief package for farmers

Albert Lea

Raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

Mower County

Noon Kiwanis gives books to kindergarteners, preschoolers

Mower County

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

News

Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales

News

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

Adams

Several hogs killed in Thursday evening semi accident

Business

Grant program to funnel money to small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus and SUV

News

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Business

Hormel Foods Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Austin

Adams

No injuries reported after fire at hog confinement building

Adams

Hog confinement fire causes brief evacuation near Adams

Local Government

Council adopts 6.8% tax levy increase for 2022