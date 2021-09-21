Nancy J. Baldus-Reed, 81

Nancy Jane Baldus-Reed, age 81, was granted her angel wings on Monday September 20th, 2021. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 26, 1940 at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota to Hugh and Engelberta “Birdie” Dunlop.

She grew up in Austin and graduated from Pacelli High School. After graduation, she married her first love, Jiles A. Baldus on June 7, 1958 and together they raised four boys and one daughter, Jeff, Joe, Jim, John, and Julee. After the death of Jiles, she married her second love, Clifton J. Reed. Nancy enjoyed camping, bingo, casinos and spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy was a bookkeeper for most of her working years and worked at many places including Marigold Dairy, the Tempo Store, Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, St Olaf Hospital, and Jim’s Marketplace Foods.

Survivors include her 2nd husband of 30 years, Clifton Reed, Austin, MN; sons; Jeff (Kris) Baldus, Joe (Joanne) Baldus, Jim (Teresa) Baldus, John Baldus, daughter; Julee Mlenar, all living in Austin, MN.; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; siblings, Barbara (John) Felten, Marjorie Petersen, Tom (Lisa) Dunlop; sister-in-law, Marlys Dunlop, Jeanette Dunlop, Sharon Miller; brother-in-laws, Clarence Horejsi, Richard (Char) Reed; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Jiles Baldus, brothers, James, Robert and Jack; sister, Deborah Horejsi; brother-in-law, Roger Petersen, Darwin (Teats) Miller; sister-in-law, Judy Dunlop.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be from 4 – 6 pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Austin Salvation Army or recipient of donor’s choice.

