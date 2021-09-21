expand
September 22, 2021

Man charged with stabbing roommate in the face

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

An Austin man arrested on Friday after a report of a knife assault made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Kipkorir Samoei, 44

Andrew Kipkorir Samoei, 44, has been charged with felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon – and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a report that an individual had been stabbed in the face with a knife at about 3:24 p.m. on Friday at a residence in the 200 block of First Street Southeast. Police made contact with the victim, who was bleeding from his top lip and had a cut from his bottom lip to his chin. The victim reported that his roommate, Samoei, was the person who attacked him.

The victim indicated he had confronted Samoei about not paying rent, after which Samoei left the apartment. When Samoei came back, the victim said Samoei attacked him with a kitchen knife, stabbing and cutting him in the face.

The wounds were superficial and the victim was cleared by ambulance personnel.

Samoei was arrested and taken to the Mower County Jail, where a preliminary breath test showed he had a 0.238 blood alcohol concentration.

A review of Samoei’s criminal record shows a prior conviction for domestic assault in Ward County, North Dakota.

Samoei will appear in court again on Oct. 4.

Man charged with stabbing roommate in the face

