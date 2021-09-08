Local veterans to mark 9/11 anniversary

Austin veterans organizations will hold a memorial ceremony on Saturday at the Mower County Veterans Memorial in downtown Austin to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the first tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

“We wanted to make sure that the City of Austin was recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” VFW Post 1216 Commander Scott Wiechmann told the Austin City Council Tuesday evening. “We felt as veterans, it was important that as a community we stand up and recognize our police, fire, and EMTs that provide the services we need as a community.”

“With the war ending, we wanted to recognize those men and women in service who gave their lives because of this event,” he added.

Weichmann said he would reach out to the local churches to have them ring their bells at 8:46 a.m. on Saturday. After an opening prayer, Austin Mayor Steve King and American Legion Post 91 Color Guard Commander Rollie Hanson will speak, followed by lowering of the flags and a 21-gun salute.

The general public is invited to attend.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Wiechmann said.