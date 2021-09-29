Letter to the Editor: Vaccine mandates are evil (and stupid)

Recently, our president announced that 80 million Americans must be fully vaccinated or get fired. Such a policy would offer little to no appreciable benefit, yet would cause great harm to our economy and strip future generations of their fundamental human right of self- ownership.

These mandates are illogical because it is abundantly clear from the data that the vaccinated can still catch and spread the disease. Demanding everyone get vaccinated to protect others is an argument that carries no water. Yet the government and media continue to perpetrate this propaganda campaign designed to sow confusion and prey on a lack of public understanding.

Not only is this mandate scientifically unsound, it also sets us up for a very dangerous precedent for generations to come. New mandates will continue to appear, leading to an ever increasing number of injections, restrictions and requirements. COVID will pass into history soon enough, but this new ability for the government to dictate what happens to our bodies would last forever.

Are you sure you want your children and grandchildren to grow up in that society? Do you really want the next Donald Trump or Jim Hagedorn deciding what injections they will be forced to take in the years to come? It is selfish for us to think we have the right to do that to future generations. It comes down to the fundamental question of “Whose body is this?” Are you willing to hand over ownership of your body to the government, corporations and the mob to do with it as they wish?

It is morally reprehensible for anyone to demand someone take any injection against their will. And taking away someone’s ability to work and feed their family through a mandate shocks the conscience and is pure evil.

This is the time to push back against the delusional madness that has gripped our country and the world. These mandates cannot accomplish what is promised they will, but would set us up for an economic, social and spiritual disaster that would last for generations to come. We must stop this now.

As American Patriot Thomas Paine once wrote, “If there be trouble, let it be in my day, so that our children may have peace.” As Martin Luther King said, “It is our moral obligation to disobey unjust laws.”

So in this pivotal moment, I remind you of Rosa Parks’ most powerful quote; “No.”

Calvin Danielson

Austin, MN