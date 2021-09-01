expand
September 3, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Dornink and Mueller support law enforcement

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Thank you to Sen. Gene Dornink and Rep. Patricia Mueller for supporting police officers and public safety efforts during the 2021 legislative session.

On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers, and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say ‘thank you’ to Sen. Dornink and Rep. Mueller for their steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.

With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize, or demonize public safety officials who keep communities safe by deterring lawbreaking and aiding victims of crime.

These legislators are tremendous advocates for our first responders and public safety officials and stood against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. They voted to promote public safety legislation such as pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs.

Thank you for supporting public safety and law enforcement.

Brian Peters

Executive Director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers

Association

