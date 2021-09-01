Letter to the Editor: 10th annual Austin ArtWorks Festival a community effort

What a wonderful 10th annual Austin ArtWorks Festival we had! It started off a bit rainy (would you believe extremely rainy!) but ended with beautiful weather.

A festival like ours involves so many people and we want to thank everyone who came and enjoyed the festivities. A big thank you goes to the artists, authors, musicians and actors. They are what the Festival is all about.

We have over 225 people who volunteer during Festival Week and on the weekend. It is so much fun to look out over the crowd and see our special white 10-year volunteer t-shirts. Thanks to all who wore them!

We have over 125 people and businesses who donate money and in-kind gifts to help keep most of our Festival free. The support of the downtown businesses is also greatly appreciated.

Our Steering Committee is exceptional and we want to thank all of them for their hard work over many months to bring about our amazing community gathering for the arts. Add to all of this our Festival Director and Austin Area Arts staff and a great Festival occurs!

It was especially exciting this year to be able to have our regular Austin ArtWorks Festival after all the challenges last year. What fun it was to see our community gather with lots of visitors coming into the downtown to celebrate the arts in Austin! We have such a wonderful community and it is so great to see all of you and have fun together.

Thanks to everyone involved and we’ll see you next year on Aug. 27-28!

Bonnie Besse Rietz

Mary Anne Wolesky

Co-chairs, Austin

ArtWorks Festival