September 3, 2021

Keith James Lowrey, 65

Keith James Lowrey, age 65, died of cancer on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Sanford Bagley Medical Center in Bagley, Minnesota. Keith was born to James and Josephine Lowrey in Austin, Minnesota in 1956. He married Brenda (nee Enzenhauer) in 1999, and they settled in Bagley in 2005.

Keith had many interests throughout his life, but music was a lifelong passion. When he wasn’t listening to a wide range of artists, beginning with the Grateful Dead, he was happiest when making music with friends. Keith loved the outdoor life and quietly fishing his favorite lakes. And when the fish weren’t biting, he was closely tracking his favorite Minnesota sports teams, the Twins and the Vikings.

Keith is survived by his wife Brenda, sisters Gillian (Kunze), Barbara (Jaworski), Sherri (Brian Schrandt), brother Scott, brother-in-law Scott (Donna) Enzenauer, stepchildren Crystal (Brett) Childs and Christopher (Amanda) Bauman, his step-grandchildren and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Keith’s friends and family will miss him and his wry sense of humor. He joins loved ones who preceded him in death, including his father and mother, his infant brother Steven, his sister Cathy and his stepchild Joshua Hanks.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a future date.

