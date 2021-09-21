expand
September 22, 2021

Hog confinement fire causes brief evacuation near Adams

By Daily Herald

Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Firefighting crews are in the midst of battling a fire at a hog confinement fire near Adams that resulted in a brief evacuation of people living within a one-mile radius of 70587 110th Street.

According to the Mower County Sheriff’s Department, fire crews were dispatched to the site at around 3:37 p.m. this afternoon. The evacuation was brought on due to the building being chemically treated earlier in the day, indicating a possible chemical release.

Fire departments from Adams, LeRoy, Rose Creek and Stacyville, Iowa responded to the scene.

Crews are still working to extinguish the blaze, but residents are being allowed to return home. The Mower County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid traveling in the area

The building was unoccupied of both humans and animals at the time of the fire.

