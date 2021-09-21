expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Hexed? Vexed? Vikings try to stay on track after missed kick

By Associated Press

Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings haven’t given up on Greg Joseph. He said he’s still confident in himself, too.

After a second straight excruciating loss, thanks to the latest miss on a late-game kick for this seemingly star-crossed franchise, the Vikings have some heavy lifting to do to keep their season from veering off track like Joseph’s 37-yard field-goal try that went wide right in Arizona.

“That wasn’t the reason why we lost the game,” coach Mike Zimmer said, reflecting on the 34-33 defeat that also included a missed extra point.

Joseph, perplexingly, made two 52-yarders on Sunday. He was also good from 53 yards the week before in Cincinnati to send that game to overtime.

“Lots of kickers miss field goals. Let’s give the kid a break, OK?” said Zimmer, who has rarely expressed patience with his specialists and is coaching a fifth kicker in eight years with Minnesota.

Joseph said he clipped the ground on his approach on the extra point in the second quarter, a hiccup that slowed his hips on the follow-through of that kick that also went wide right.

Teammates from Dalvin Cook to Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen encouraged Joseph in the locker room after the final-play failure, a kick he said “felt good” off his foot.

“That moment, no one felt that more than me. But it’s part of the job I signed up for. It’s part of an NFL kicker’s career,” Joseph said, adding: “This one kick does not define me as a human or as an athlete. It can be a make or break in the career-type deal, but I promise this is not going to break me. This is only going to propel me.”

The Vikings were better than they played against the Bengals in several areas against a Cardinals team that looks like a contender with quarterback Kyler Murray, yet still stuck with another loss.

“It’s going to turn for us. Just have to continue to lean on one another and continue to believe in our coaching staff and the game plan that they put together for us every week,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “Just have to go out and execute at an all-time high because you never know what play is going to cost you the game.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Cousins is eighth in the NFL with a 112.9 passer rating that would be a career best for a full season, having adjusted to the loss of tight end Irv Smith Jr. by turning K.J. Osborn into a legitimate third option behind Justin Jefferson and Thielen. Osborn has 12 catches for a team-high 167 yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Vikings have allowed eight passes of 20-plus yards through two games. Only five teams in the league have surrendered more. Some of the breakdowns have been assignment-related, others more attributable to sheer talent of the opponent.

The longest gain on Sunday was the most crushing: a 77-yard touchdown reception by Rondale Moore with 1:33 left before halftime that gave the Cardinals their first lead at 21-20. Zimmer sent linebacker Eric Kendricks as an extra rusher on a zone blitz, and a mixup in the coverage — apparently between safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Patrick Peterson — left Moore wide open.

“Kyler Murray did a great job of getting outside of the pocket and making that throw,” Woods said.

STOCK UP

Cousins, who has yet to commit a turnover, gave his beleaguered offensive line a much better chance to succeed by delivering quicker throws and consistently avoiding the rush. He took only one sack and even extended two touchdown drives with scrambles for first downs, including a career-long 29-yard gain.

“Kirk played an unbelievable game. Yeah, I think we did some good things up front, but Kirk also did a great job using his feet when he needed to, getting the ball out,” center Garrett Bradbury said.

STOCK DOWN

Linebacker Anthony Barr was held out again with a knee injury, his 16th straight missed game after a torn pectoral muscle wiped out almost all of his 2020 season. The big contract the Vikings squeezed under their salary cap in 2019 for Barr has not paid off, particularly considering how capable his substitutes have proved to be.

After Eric Wilson played well last year, Nick Vigil has been a standout this season at the strong side spot. He returned an interception for a touchdown at Arizona and would have been credited with a fumble recovery near the goal line had he been able to tap a second foot down before stepping out.

KEY INJURIES

Cook sprained his right ankle when a tackle by J.J. Watt ended a short gain in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball three more times after that for 14 yards but was moving gingerly after those runs.

Bashaud Breeland hurt his back late in the second quarter, but he played through most of the second half. Cameron Dantzler took his place during a fourth-quarter drive and knocked down a pass in the end zone to force the Cardinals to kick a field goal.

Backup defensive end Everson Griffen joined Barr on the inactive list, because of a concussion suffered in a car crash last week when he swerved to avoid a deer on the way to the practice facility.

NEXT STEPS

The Vikings get three straight home games with friendly crowd noise to boost their defense, needing to start a winning streak to keep their bid for the playoffs viable. Any lesson learned from facing a dangerous scrambler such as Murray ought to help this Sunday against Russell Wilson and Seattle. Wilson is 7-0 in his career against Minnesota; five of the wins have come against Zimmer.

More News

Hayfield volleyball team clipped by KW in five

Pacelli girls take first in New Richland

Packer girls fall to Northfield

Medford beats BP volleyball team in three

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Adams

Hog confinement fire causes brief evacuation near Adams

Local Government

Council adopts 6.8% tax levy increase for 2022

Education

Placek, Ruzek named 2021 distinguished honorees by alumni group

Agriculture

Photos: Another day on the farm

News

Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

Mower County

Canoemobile offering free rides Saturday

Business

AAMBP highlights Austin’s immigrant entrepreneurs during Welcoming Week

Mower County

Riverland Theatre returns with ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Anne of Green Gables’

News

Culture heals: Artist Juan Chawuk’s mural reflects Minnesota nonprofit’s mission

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Law enforcement conducting extra seat belt enforcement through Sept. 30

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads not guilty to drug possession

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with stabbing roommate in the face

Agriculture

Crop research grants available from MDA

Education

Survey: Minnesotans of color less likely to believe schools offer equal opportunities

Brownsdale

In Your Community: Study Club makes changes at September meeting

Brownsdale

State Fire Marshal: ‘Cause of Rohler Rink fire undetermined’

News

$64 million in COVID-19 grants available for Minnesota small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

One arrested in connection to weekend burglary

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man killed in Saturday afternoon accident

Mower County

Survey reveals pheasant numbers down slightly

Mower County

Walk for Life next Saturday

Business

Groundbreaking scheduled for KSMQ facility

Local Government

2021 county road projects wrapping up