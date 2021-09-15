Hayfield volleyball team narrowly misses an upset of WEM

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to No. 8 ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (4-3 overall) by scores of 15-25, 25-16, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Hayfield (4-4 overall, 1-1 Gopher) was a point away from winning the match in game four, but WEM scored four straight to take it.

“We had it in game four, but a couple of mental errors killed us at the end,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Krueger said. “We were in control for that entire game, then in the last game I think our energy was too low. I see a step forward in the right direction and we’re moving in a positive direction.”

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 1 ace, 1 assist, 27 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 5 aces, 11 kills, 14 digs; Reese Baumann, 2 aces, 16 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks; Natalee Heydt, 1 ace, 8 kills, 11 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills, 8 digs, 1 block; Allison Meyer, 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Ava Carney, 10 digs; Sydney Risius, 20 set assists, 2 kills, 13 digs; Anna Bamlet, 1 ace, 17 set assists, 11 digs