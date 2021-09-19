Hayfield football team lost to FC

The Hayfield football team lost to Fillmore Central 40-13 in Hayfield Saturday.

The Falcons (2-1 overall) took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Karver Heydt ran for 62 yards and he also had 49 yards receiving and a TD for the Vikings (0-3 overall).

HAYFIELD STATS

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 11-for-62; Ethan Pack, 4-for-7; Dawson Andree, 3-for-4

Passing: Ethan Pack, 21-for-47, 226, 2 TDs

Receiving: Andree, 7-for-70; Isaac Matti, 4-for-59; Heydt, 6-for-49, TD; Keegan Bronson, 3-for-46, TD; D. Waldner, 1-for-2