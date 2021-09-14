expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Get to Know: Grand Meadow’s Taylor Glynn

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:11 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Taylor Glynn is a senior at Grand Meadow.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in football, basketball, and golf.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory is playing in and winning a section championship in 2019 for football. The energy and loudness of that game I will never forget. 

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned a lot from sports. The main things I have learned is how to be a leader and how to stay calm when faced with adversity. 

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?                                              

A: My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant because of his knowledge and mentality.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: My favorite team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?                            

A: In eighth grade, I was dribbling the basketball up the floor and my friend accidentally tripped me from behind. He then grabbed the ball and threw it out of bounds thinking the ref was one of our teammates.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I’ve had to overcome is fracturing my growth plate in my shoulder and injuring my lower back during my sophomore year of sports. 

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be an NFL football player. 

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is pizza. 

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on going to a four year college after high school and playing a sport in college. I am currently undecided on what I want to major in. 

 

 

More News

Flagged for inauspicious activity: Vikes dogged by penalties

James “Jim” S. Loverink, 85

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

Donald E. Jackel, 86

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

News

Judge puts Minnesota police force law on hold

News

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

News

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

Mower County

Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later

News

Remembering 9/11: City leaders reflect on 9/11

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Austin stayed supportive of PD after crisis

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed how teachers taught students

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Herald staff remember how 9/11 changed them

Mower County

Hoops Dream

Agriculture

National Barrow Show returns to Austin

Mower County

Mayor King proclaims Welcoming Week

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

Education

Austin farmer directs donation to Woodson Kindergarten Center

Adams

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with meth sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Mower County

Canoemobile coming to Austin

Mower County

Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

News

20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Reminders of the fallen who risked their lives

Mower County

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

News

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic