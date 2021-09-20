Donald “Donnie” Dreyer, 69

Donald “Donnie” Edward Dreyer 69 of LeRoy MN passed away at home surrounded by loved ones after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Sunday September 19, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 22, 2021 at St Patricks Catholic Church in Le Roy with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at the Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy and 1 hr prior to the service at the church. There will be a prayer service for the public at 3:45 on Tuesday prior to the visitation.

Donnie was born Oct 30, 1951 in Austin MN. He was the son of Herb & Dorothy Dreyer. He graduated from Austin High School. After graduation he attended Vo-tech school in White Bear Lake MN. He was united in marriage to Shirley Cochlin on Aug 26, 1978. Donnie was a member of Mower County Mounted Posse, Pheasants and Habitat (25yrs) and he worked for Hanson Tire of LeRoy for 25 years before having to retire early due to health reasons.

Donnie had a love for the outdoors, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, teaching his grandchildren, nieces, & nephews all about hunting & fishing. He loved going to the casino and loved watching & playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of Le Roy, his two sons Mike (Shannan) of Rose Creek, MN, Mark of Talmoon, his daughter Stacy (Ryan) of Le Roy and special daughter Heather Senjem of Apple Valley. His grandchildren Dakota & Gage of Apple Valley and Rayce, Shelby, Raelynn of Le Roy. His three brothers, Dave (Dee) of Brownsdale, Dwight (Val) of Le Roy, Dean of Chester, IA along with many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his 2 grand-dogs Holley & Lucy.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Herb & Dorothy Dreyer, his in-laws Mike & Addie Cochlin. His brother Denny Dreyer and Brother in law Carl Cochlin and his loving dog Abby.

He did it his way!