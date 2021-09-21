expand
September 22, 2021

Dennis Oakland, 71

By Daily Herald

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Dennis Bruce Oakland, Age 71, resident of Hayward, MN passed away peacefully September 19, 2021.

Dennis was born on October 5, 1949, to Lawrence and Carol (Barber) Oakland in Albert Lea, MN. He attended Glenville schools, which is where he met his future wife, Diana. After graduation, he went into the military and served a couple years in Vietnam. He was very proud to serve his country and enjoyed the work he did.

Dennis was a devoted Christian throughout his entire life. He married Diana (Persinger) on September 4, 1970 and had 2 children together, Mark and Roxanne. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and going on many trips across the country. Dennis was very passionate about trucks. He worked as a diesel mechanic for 46 years but even after retirement, never left the automotive industry. He continued to work part time at McFarland, driving truck, which he loved.

Dennis also enjoyed being outside, golfing, fishing, biking, taking walks in the park, and grilling with the family. His grand-kid’s events were always his favorite to go to. He will be greatly missed by family, and all those that knew him.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Roxanne (Jayson) Ruble; grand-children, Ashton Pederson, Hannah Ruble, Nicolas Ruble, Caleb Oakland, Chloe Oakland, Chazz Oakland, Courtney Oakland, Mason Oakland, and Haley Oakland; brothers, Dale (Barb), David (Diane) Raymond (Sandy), Paul (Doris); sisters, Barb (Buzz) Larson, LaVon (Gregg) Bale, Vicki (Ronnie) Stricter, Frannie Dahlem; brother-in-law, Steven (Diane) Persinger; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Andy) Douglas, and Nancy (Gene) Jensen; and his dog, Angel.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Carol; son, Mark; siblings, LaVerne Oakland, Darlene (Bryce) Larson; father-in-law, Lynn Persinger; mother-in-law, Carol Persinger; and brother-in-law, Michael Persinger.

A celebration of life will be held 2 pm Saturday, September 24, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will take place the night before at Bonnerup Funeral Home from 6-8pm.

