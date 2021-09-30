expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Deer from farm with wasting disease wind up in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 9:14 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

ST. PAU — State wildlife officials say two Minnesota farms received deer from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was detected last month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that the news was “extremely concerning” and the agency is “actively considering management responses” to the threat facing the state’s wild deer population.

A recent report in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that the Wisconsin deer farm where the disease was detected sold nearly 400 deer to 40 farms across seven states in the past five years. Two of those farms were in Minnesota.

One was at a now-defunct farm in Stillwater, which received two deer in 2016. Those deer were eventually transferred back to Wisconsin in 2019. Investigators are working to determine if those deer are still alive and have been tested, WCCO-TV reported.

The other Minnesota farm to receive deer from the contaminated farm was in Clear Lake. Officials said the farm received three deer in 2017, two of which were killed earlier this year. The disease was not detected in them. The third deer is still alive and the owner is awaiting payment prior to making the animal available for testing.

The Clear Lake farm’s entire herd is under quarantine.

More News

Packers can’t keep pace with Raiders

Panthers beat Awesome Blossoms in four

Pacelli girls take sixth at ZMKW CC Invite

Packer girls swimmers fall to Mankato East

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Mower County

Distinguished Alumni urge students to take up the challenge

Mower County

Overnight I-90 detour postponed to Oct. 4 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

News

Deer from farm with wasting disease wind up in Minnesota

Education

Photos: AHS Homecoming king and queen named

Mower County

A Norwegian tradition

Local Government

County sets proposed property tax levy at 3.9%

News

Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate

Education

Minnesota State Week, College Knowledge Month offer opportunity to apply for free

News

School nurses, staff worry about burnout

Education

RCC names Tryus the new academic dean

Mower County

Bird Festival begins Oct. 2 at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center

News

Minn. coronavirus cases top 700K; ICU cases dip to 197

Business

Hormel shares food journey progress in 15th annual Corporate Responsibility Report

News

Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with possession of stolen trailer

Mower County

MN counties receive $36.3M in PILT in 2021

Mower County

Statewide youth and early antlerless-only deer season Oct. 21-24

News

Husband tells dispatchers he killed his wife

News

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; a new try on the horizon

Mower County

Going the distance: Austin grad competes in Ironman event

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former Reichel Foods CFO charged with four counts of felony theft

Education

Masks required at Austin Public Schools starting Wednesday

Blooming Prairie

Cargill to acquire Arkema’s epoxides business

News

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial