September 22, 2021

Crop research grants available from MDA

By Daily Herald

Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Apply by Nov. 30 for applied research funding

 

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting grant applications for applied crop research to improve the agricultural product quality, quantity, or value of Minnesota’s $10 billion crop industry.

The MDA anticipates awarding roughly $1,000,000 in total. Minnesota-based organizations with agricultural research capabilities may apply for the funding. Grants reimburse up to $250,000 of the cost of a project that will provide research products within seven years to benefit Minnesota agriculture, its producers, and associated industries.

Research projects with an outreach plan that addresses how activities or outcomes of this project meaningfully involves or informs underserved agricultural producers, such as emerging farmers, and rural communities with limited economic opportunities, will receive priority. In addition, preference will also be given to applicants researching crops that have limited access to other research funds.

Applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program Crop Research Grant received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, will be included in the competitive review process. The online application is available at the AGRI Crop Research Grant website.

Funding for the Crop Research Grant was established through the AGRI Program which provides grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

2021 Crop Research Grant Recipients

• Expanding the use of hail netting for non-chemical insect pest management in apple, University of Minnesota Annie Klodd, principal investor. $216,282

• Hybrid rye as a grain and forage crop in Minnesota, University of Minnesota Daniel Kaiser primary investor. $249,932

• Developing molecular markers for selecting and improving Minnesota hemp, University of Minnesota George Weiblen and Tom Michaels primary investors, $249,963

• Increasing high tunnel vegetable productivity through improved soil health, University of Minnesota Julie Grossman primary investor, $249,269

• Accelerating the development of winter barley cropping systems for Minnesota, University of Minnesota Kevin P. Smith primary investor, $224,583.

• Developing nutrient recommendations for East African leafy crops grown in Minnnesota, University of Minnesota Paulo Pagliari, $250,000.

