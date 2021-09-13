expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Copley ignites Superlarks to a big win

By Daily Herald

Published 8:02 am Monday, September 13, 2021

The Grand Meadow football team jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter as it blasted Heron Lake-Okabena 53-16 in GM Saturday.

Dustin Copley took the opening kick-off back 72 yards for a score and he added TD runs of 38 and 14 in the first quarter to get GM (1-1 overall) kickstarted.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 10-for-127, 3 TDs; Corbin Ludemann, 6-for-119, TD; Taylor Glynn, 3-for-63, TD; Dustin Stejskal, 8-for-32, TD; Dalton Pischkle, 7-for-21, TD; Cael Gilbert, 3-for-10

Defense: Timmy Hogfeldt, 1 interception; Logan Bachmann, 1 sack; Riley Paul, 1 sack; Jason Gehling, 1 fumble recovery; Carter Fruth, 1 blocked kick

 

More News

Flagged for inauspicious activity: Vikes dogged by penalties

James “Jim” S. Loverink, 85

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

Donald E. Jackel, 86

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

News

Judge puts Minnesota police force law on hold

News

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

News

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

Mower County

Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later

News

Remembering 9/11: City leaders reflect on 9/11

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Austin stayed supportive of PD after crisis

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed how teachers taught students

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Herald staff remember how 9/11 changed them

Mower County

Hoops Dream

Agriculture

National Barrow Show returns to Austin

Mower County

Mayor King proclaims Welcoming Week

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

Education

Austin farmer directs donation to Woodson Kindergarten Center

Adams

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with meth sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Mower County

Canoemobile coming to Austin

Mower County

Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

News

20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Reminders of the fallen who risked their lives

Mower County

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

News

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic