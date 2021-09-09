expand
September 10, 2021

People gather at the tables of Amanda Corey during the grand opening of the Cedar River Farrmers Market earlier this year. Herald file photo

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Cedar River Farmers Market in Austin is hosting the kickoff event for Welcoming Week activities from 3-7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10.

The event will feature live music from the Paul Helm Band from 3-7p.m., ready-to-eat food items from the Tienda y Taqueria Guerrero Taco Truck & BLo Zero Sno Cones & Mini Donuts, a wide variety of local small business vendors, local organizations like Mower County Health, Matchbox Children’s Theatre, the Parenting Resource Center, and The Hormel Institute.

A dunk tank will be on hand with proceeds going to support the future permanent construction of the Market site and additional live entertainment. A portion of the donations will go to support the fundraiser for Warrior Wagons. 

Participants can buy three tries at dunking one of five local leaders for $5. Austin Youth Baseball will also be present and selling three throws for $10, $5 of which will go towards a fundraiser for their upcoming trip.

The dunk tank schedule is as follows:

3-3:30 p.m. – Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa

4-4:30 p.m. – Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik

4:30-5 p.m. – Mower County Administrator Trish Harren

5-5:30 p.m. – Austin Mayor Steve King

5:30-6 p.m. – Hormel Foods Executive Vice President Jim Sheehan

