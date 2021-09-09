Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

The Cedar River Farmers Market in Austin is hosting the kickoff event for Welcoming Week activities from 3-7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10.

The event will feature live music from the Paul Helm Band from 3-7p.m., ready-to-eat food items from the Tienda y Taqueria Guerrero Taco Truck & BLo Zero Sno Cones & Mini Donuts, a wide variety of local small business vendors, local organizations like Mower County Health, Matchbox Children’s Theatre, the Parenting Resource Center, and The Hormel Institute.

A dunk tank will be on hand with proceeds going to support the future permanent construction of the Market site and additional live entertainment. A portion of the donations will go to support the fundraiser for Warrior Wagons.

Participants can buy three tries at dunking one of five local leaders for $5. Austin Youth Baseball will also be present and selling three throws for $10, $5 of which will go towards a fundraiser for their upcoming trip.

The dunk tank schedule is as follows:

3-3:30 p.m. – Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa

4-4:30 p.m. – Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik

4:30-5 p.m. – Mower County Administrator Trish Harren

5-5:30 p.m. – Austin Mayor Steve King

5:30-6 p.m. – Hormel Foods Executive Vice President Jim Sheehan