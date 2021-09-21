expand
September 22, 2021

Canoes filled with Banfield Elementary students pass each other on the Cedar River as guides from the Canoemobile took them up and down a stretch of the river in 2018. Herald file photo

Canoemobile offering free rides Saturday

By Daily Herald

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Free paddling trips in 10-person canoes will be offered this Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Cedar River State Water Trail at Austin Mill Pond downtown.

Wilderness Inquiry, a Twin Cities-based nonprofit, will give guided Canoemobile paddling trips from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the southwest corner of Austin Mill Pond next to the city pool’s parking lot along North Main Street.

Six canoes will be part of the event. Participation will be first come, first serve. Participants must sign a waiver and those under age 18 must have signed permission of a parent or guardian.

Canoemobile has been giving student programming this week (Sept. 20-24) on the Cedar River at Ramsey Mill Pond for all Mower County public and private schools as well as Blooming Prairie, which is in the Cedar River Watershed.

Cedar River Watershed District is coordinating the event with Wilderness Inquiry.

Canoemobile is funded with state Aquatic Invasive Species funding given annually to Mower County. CRWD, Mower Soil & Water Conservation District and the Mower County Board support the use of AIS funding for the Canoemobile programming.

