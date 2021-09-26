expand
September 28, 2021

Bruins settle for a split with Minot

By Daily Herald

Published 9:47 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

The Austin Bruins settled for a weekend split when they lost to the Minot Minotauros (2-3-1 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Carson Riddle and Jens Richards scored in the second period to give Austin a 2-0 lead, but Minot scored the next three goals.

Hudson Hodges had 23 saves for the Bruins (4-1-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 2 1  –  3

Austin 0 2 0  – 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Carson Riddle (power play) 10:25

(A) Jens Richards (Dylan Gajewski, Alex Trombley) (power play) 11:08

(M) Zach Simon (Trevor Stachowiak) (short handed) 12:03

(M) Mason Campbell (power play, penalty shot) 15:47

Third period

(M) Colby Joseph (Noah Roitman, Zach Simon) 8:08

Shots: Austin – 29; Minot – 26

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-6; Minot – 1-for-4

