Austin volleyball team gets its first win

25-21, 30-28 in the Westbrook Walnut Grove Invite Saturday.

The Packers (1-10 overall) also lost to WWG 25-19, 25-19, they lost to New Ulm Cathedral 25-11, 25-12 and they fell to Springfield 25-13, 25-12.

Joy Deng had 16 kills for Austin.

“This team is still growing and improving each day,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We are competing and it is exciting to see them be in games to the very end.”

Austin stats: Joy Deng, 16 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Bell, 15 kills, 31 digs, 3 aces; Peyton Manahan, 10 kills, 28 digs, 2 aces; Thwol Othow, 9 kills 2 blocks; Emily Hjelmen, 7 kills, 1 ace; Chloe Jenkins, 3 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 61 assists; Plo Taw, 2 aces, 22 digs