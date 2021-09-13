expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Austin volleyball team gets its first win

By Daily Herald

Published 8:54 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

25-21, 30-28 in the Westbrook Walnut Grove Invite Saturday.

The Packers (1-10 overall) also lost to WWG 25-19, 25-19, they lost to New Ulm Cathedral 25-11, 25-12 and they fell to Springfield 25-13, 25-12.

Joy Deng had 16 kills for Austin.

“This team is still growing and improving each day,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We are competing and it is exciting to see them be in games to the very end.”

Austin stats: Joy Deng, 16 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Bell, 15 kills, 31 digs, 3 aces; Peyton Manahan, 10 kills, 28 digs, 2 aces; Thwol Othow, 9 kills 2 blocks; Emily Hjelmen, 7 kills, 1 ace; Chloe Jenkins, 3 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 61 assists; Plo Taw, 2 aces, 22 digs

More News

Flagged for inauspicious activity: Vikes dogged by penalties

James “Jim” S. Loverink, 85

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

Donald E. Jackel, 86

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

News

Judge puts Minnesota police force law on hold

News

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

News

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

Mower County

Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later

News

Remembering 9/11: City leaders reflect on 9/11

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Austin stayed supportive of PD after crisis

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed how teachers taught students

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Herald staff remember how 9/11 changed them

Mower County

Hoops Dream

Agriculture

National Barrow Show returns to Austin

Mower County

Mayor King proclaims Welcoming Week

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

Education

Austin farmer directs donation to Woodson Kindergarten Center

Adams

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with meth sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Mower County

Canoemobile coming to Austin

Mower County

Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

News

20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Reminders of the fallen who risked their lives

Mower County

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

News

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic