Austin volleyball team falls to Lourdes in three

The Austin volleyball team lost a close match to Rochester Lourdes by scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 in Rochester Monday.

Kennedy Bell had eight kills for the Packers (1-11 overall).

“Tonight, was a battle of two growing programs,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Mistakes lead to points and tonight we didn’t play well enough to win.”

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 8 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Joy Deng, 6 kills, 1 block; Emily Hjelmen, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Peyton Manahan, 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Chloe Jenkins, 28 assists, 1 block, 4 digs