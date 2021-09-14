Austin man injured in Winona County crash

An Austin man was injured Monday after a single-car crash in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, Demonterious Davonte Jackson, 27, was injured when his 2012 Chevy Impala left the road near County Road 101 in Winona County while traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at about 4:14 p.m. on Monday.

He was transported to Gunderson Emergency Room in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved. Dakota Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance responded to the scene.