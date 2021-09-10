Austin man charged with meth sales

An Austin man who allegedly sold over 28 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County DIstrict Court.

Francisco Trevino, 52, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, a detective met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on April 18 about purchasing methamphetamine from Trevino. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was provided purchase money and an audio/video device. He was then monitored as he parked in an alleyway behind a residence in the 1000 block of Third Avenue Northeast, where he made contact with Trevino. The CRI purchased approximately 28.76 grams of methamphetamine from Trevino, then met with the detective at a predetermined location and surrendered the drugs. He confirmed Trevino sold him the methamphetamine.

Police met with Trevino on Sept. 6 and showed him a photograph of him when he sold the methamphetamine to the CRI. Trevino confirmed it was him in the photograph, but said he had not sold drugs in a long time.

Trevino will appear in court again on Sept. 17.