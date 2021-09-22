Austin boys win Lake City Invite

The Austin boys took first place and the Austin girls finished third at the 13-team Lake City Invite Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took first and Nadia Vaughn took third for the Packer girls and Joseph Garry took fifth and Thomas Herrick took sixth for the Austin boys.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lake City 66; 2. PEM 72; 3. Austin 79; 4. Byron 109; 5. KM 114; 6. Goodhue 160; 7. St. Charles 185; 8. Stewartville 190; 9. La Crescent 198; 10. Schaeffer Academy 212; 11. WK 301

Austin: Marissa Shute (first, 19:10); Nadia Vaughn (third, 19:42.1); Cassidy Shute (11th, 20:45.5); Grace Vortherms (25th, 22:07.8); Kya McManus (42nd, 23:11.6); Lillyan Weise (47th, 23:32.3)

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Austin 75; 2. Stewartville 76; 3. Lake City 99; 4. KM 121; 5. St. Charles 122; 6. Goodhue 144; 7. PEM 176; 8. WK 219; 9. La Crescent 234; 10. Schaeffer Academy 234; 11. DE 238; 12. Byron 245

Austin: Joseph Garry (fifth, 17:12.8); Thomas Herrick (sixth, 17:19.6); Thomas Asmus (15th, 17:56.7); Jackson Barry (21st, 18:25.4); Ryder Bergstrom (28th, 18:42.8); Kaden Murely (31st, 18:51.8)