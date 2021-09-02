expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Two people from Austin were taken to the hospital after separate crashes in Freeborn County Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash took place at 7 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90 near milepost 170 in Oakland Township.

The State Patrol report states a 2010 Dodge Ram, driven by Travis Lyle Wayne, 31, of Austin and a 1995 Ford Ranger, driven by Todd Edwin Nelson, 57, of Austin were both westbound on I-90 when they collided.

Nelson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening. Wayne was not injured.

Both men were listed as wearing their seatbelts.

The second crash was reported at 11:31 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 at milemarker 11 in Albert Lea.

The report states a 17-year-old male from Austin was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier northbound when he ran into the center median barrier and rolled onto its side.

The teenager was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

He was wearing his seatbelt.

More News

Amid latest shakeup, T-wolves seek stability with new owners

Cargill to acquire Arkema’s epoxides business

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Packer girls tennis team falls to Mankato West

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Blooming Prairie

Cargill to acquire Arkema’s epoxides business

News

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

Mower County

Mower County Senior Center schedule: Sept. 27 –Oct. 1

News

Our Opinion: Lend a hand to support business

Mower County

Discussing Climate

Blooming Prairie

Dodge County Wind Project closer to beginning construction of wind farm

Education

Photo: AHS Homecoming Court announced

News

Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin teen charged with multiple counts of burglary

News

Walz proposes $10 million drought relief package for farmers

Albert Lea

Raising awareness for Alzheimer’s

Mower County

Noon Kiwanis gives books to kindergarteners, preschoolers

Mower County

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

News

Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales

News

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

Adams

Several hogs killed in Thursday evening semi accident

Business

Grant program to funnel money to small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus and SUV

News

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Business

Hormel Foods Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Austin

Adams

No injuries reported after fire at hog confinement building

Adams

Hog confinement fire causes brief evacuation near Adams

Local Government

Council adopts 6.8% tax levy increase for 2022