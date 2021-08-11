Woman charged with alleged burglary, PlayStation theft

Eh Moo La Htoo, 21, of Austin has been charged in Mower County District Court with felony second-degree burglary – dwelling, felony fifth-degree drug possession, and misdemeanor theft.

According to the court complaint, an adult male reported on Aug. 1 that his residence had been burglarized sometimes between 2-5:30 p.m. that day. He said the burglar had broken a window to gain access and that a backpack and a PlayStation 5 had been stolen.

The victim suspected Htoo, who was known to him and knew he had a PlayStation 5. He indicated she also knew his work schedule and what kind of vehicle he drove. He also said a neighbor witnessed the suspect kicking a basement window and had described the suspect as a young female who was possibly Asian wearing a white shirt with red on it and denim pants.

An officer made contact with Htoo and, without mentioning the victim’s name, asked if she had a PlayStation 5. Htoo denied that she had taken the Playstation 5 from the victim’s residence and said that she was attempting to contact him for a ride. The officer noted Htoo was wearing denim pants, a white shirt, and a red scarf on her head.

While speaking with Htoo, the officer learned she had an arrest warrant. Htoo was arrested, searched, and found to be in possession of approximately 79 oxycodone pills.

At the time of the incident, Htoo was on pretrial release on charges of felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor driving after suspension. She had pleaded not guilty to both.

Htoo will appear in court again on Aug. 16.