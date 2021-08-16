expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to $5.1 million, one-year deal

By Associated Press

Published 2:57 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.

The team announced the deal with the 25-year-old Swiss forward on Monday.

Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild, leading the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. He has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline.

Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.

More News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Mary Ann Betlach, 91

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Health

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

News

Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

News

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

News

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Mower County

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

Mower County

A taste of Puerto Rico

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Education

APS facilities named for retirees, graduate

Agriculture

Soybean oil tires donated to Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mower County

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

Mower County

SURE interns share research experience

Mower County

Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

Business

Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

News

GOP operative indicted for child sex trafficking

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former banker pleads guilty to theft from customer account

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

Mower County

MCHS to reinstitute visitor guidelines