August 27, 2021

Vikings bounce back to beat Fillmore Central volleyball team

By Daily Herald

Published 10:24 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Hayfield volleyball team clawed back from a 2-0 hole to beat Fillmore Central by scores of 16-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 16-14 in Hayfield Thursday.

Mckenna Chick had 31 digs for the Vikings (1-0 overall) and Reese Baumann added 13 kills.

It was kind of a crazy, wild game,” Hayfield head coach Jo Kruger said. “We got down two sets and we didn’t come out strong, but we regrouped.”

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 4 ast, 31 digs; Heaven Skjervem, 1 ace, 14 digs; Reese Baumann, 2 aces, 13 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Natalee Hyedt, 2 kills, 12 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 6 kills, 3 digs; Allison Meyer, 5 kills, 3 digs; Sydney Risius, 3 aces, 17 assists, 2 kills; Anna Bamlet, 10 digs

