UPDATE: Truck causes power outage in Northwest Austin

Driver arrested on suspected DWI

Austin Utilities restored power in Northwest Austin in the 18th Avenue and Murphy Creek area after a vehicle struck a utility transformer just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, it was reported that a red Chevrolet truck with a Minnesota license plate struck a transformer in the 1800 block of Fourth Street Northwest, causing power outages throughout the area.

Officers went north on Highway 218 to intercept the suspect vehicle, which was being followed by a citizen. Officers were advised that the vehicle was swerving and on three tires. Officers were then advised that the vehicle pulled into an address on 255th Street.

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, 51-year-old rural Austin resident April Dahmen, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Dahmen told police she was driving north on Fourth Street Northwest from Mona, Iowa, when she struck the transformer, but was unable to tell police why she crashed other than she was smoking. She admitted to panicking after the crash and attempting to drive home.

Dahmen was arrested and transported to the Mower County Jail for DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance.