Todd Thompson, 60, of Hayfield, MN peacefully passed away with his kids by his side on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN. Todd was born on June 15th 1961 in Austin, MN to Arthur and Bernice (Trom) Thompson. Todd graduated from Hayfield High School in 1979.

In 1983, Todd did what he loved doing, by taking over the family farm. Not only was farming his passion, he also enjoyed riding his Harley, playing pool, softball, and spending time with his family and friends. His pride and joy was his grandson, Brantley, who shared his passion for go-go, aka Green Tractors, and long 4 wheeler rides, checking over the crops.

Todd is survived by his children, Nichole, Colton (Christa Decker) and Connor Thompson; grandchildren, Hannah, Kovin, and Brantley; siblings, Patsy (Richard) Wiegman, Rita (Denis) Tufte; brother-in-law, Russell LaVan; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bernice Thompson and his sister, Cynthia LaVan.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Friday. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 1st Street SE in Hayfield with Reverend Paul Hauschild officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield. To share a special memory or condolence please visit, www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com

Blessed by his memory.