The Ann Bancroft Foundation Fall Grant Cycle Open through Oct. 1

ST. PAUL − The Ann Bancroft Foundation’s (ABF) 2021 fall grant cycle is open until Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Grants from The Ann Bancroft Foundation are open to all Minnesota girls in grades K-12 and designed to give girls the strength to achieve their full potential while building confidence and self-esteem along the way. The goal is to create a community where girls embrace their confidence.

Starting Aug. 1, interested applicants can apply at www.annbancroftfoundation.org.

Each grant is an investment of up to $500 per girl. ABF grants have funded a wide range of activities and experiences, including sports camps, music lessons, horseback riding, dancing, travel, writing classes and so much more.

In addition to the grant, a girl will have access to resources in which she can learn more about herself.

Each applicant is guided through the application process by an adult mentor of her choosing. ABF grants are based on several factors, including need, which can include, but is not limited to, financial need, a personal or family challenge, and other barriers. A panel of ABF volunteers reviews applications. Grantees from the fall session will be announced in November.

Minnesota girls grades K-12 interested in applying for a grant can learn more at www.annbancroftfoundation.org/programs/grant-programs.