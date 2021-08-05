Steven A. Carlson, 69

Steven Allen Carlson age 69 of Austin, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Steve was born on June 18, 1952 the son of Howard and Betty (Omvig) Carlson in St. Paul, MN.

Steve was married to Cheryl Larson, together they had two children, Martinique and Justin.

Steve worked as a career welder. He was a highly skilled welder and was proficient at all types of welding. He enjoyed muscle cars, drag racing, motorcycling and snowmobiling. He also had his pilot’s license and loved flying. If something had a motor and could move fast, Steve was interested in it.

Steve loved spending time with his family. Annually, Steve and the family would go to the Brainerd International Speedway over the Fourth of July. This trip was his favorite vacation.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Carlson; father, Howard Carlson; step-father, Don Lewellen; mother and father in-law, Harry and Betty Larson; brother-in-law, Don Larson and sister-in-law, Diane Larson.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Martinique Carlson of Austin; son, Justin (Amy Rye) Carlson of Austin; mother, Betty Carlson-Lewellen of White Bear Lake, MN; brother, Michael Carlson of White Bear Lake, MN; sisters, Lorie (Jack) Hackett of Morristown, MN, Patti Lee of White Bear Lake, MN and Barb (Stan) Schafer of Revillo, SD; brother-in-law, Vern (Sue) Larson of Austin; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Bill) Hagen of Austin; many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 9th, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Mayer Funeral Home. Prayer service at 12:30 pm on Tuesday with Reverend Dale Christiansen officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

