expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2021

Shirley M. Johnson, 83

By Daily Herald

Published 11:27 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

Shirley M. Johnson, 83

Shirley M. Johnson, age 83 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Shirley Mae Selstad was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Sylvester and Mildred (Benson) Selstad on August 16, 1938. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Shirley graduated with the class of 1956 from Blooming Prairie High School. On March 16, 1963, she married LaVerne Johnson at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. To this union two daughters were born. Shirley worked in Minneapolis and then went to work at the Hormel office for several years. She then became a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm. Shirley enjoyed needle work, hardanger, counted cross stitch, traveling, gardening, and was an avid gnome collector. She was a member of Sons of Norway and attended Geneva Lutheran Church. Shirley will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband, LaVerne Johnson of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; daughters, Wendy (Bill) Schabert of Austin, Minnesota, Vicki Johnson of Gallatin, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren; one brother, Ronald (Monica) Selstad; and one sister, Ramona Selstad. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Mildred Selstad.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Geneva Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Community Lutheran Church or Geneva Cemetery. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Embattled Minnesota Republican Party leader resigns

Making the switch: Former Hayfield volleyball coach takes over Austin’s program

Get to Know: Austin swimmer Madelynn Murley

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

News

Embattled Minnesota Republican Party leader resigns

Mower County

Caravan du Nord Concert getting back on the road

Mower County

Austin Utilities issues peak alert for Thursday

News

State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

News

Some rural bankers worried drought will threaten operations

News

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

News

Four former top Minnesota GOP staffers seek leader’s ouster

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: Truck a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday afternoon fire

News

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Mower County

Minnesota State Fair strongly urges masks and vaccinations

Brownsdale

Brownsdale man airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

Mower County

Voice of the County

Business

Dr. Bhagra looking forward as site lead physician for Austin, Albert Lea

Local Government

Council makes I-90 bridge recommendation

Mower County

COVID numbers rise, still lower than last fall

Mower County

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

Mower County

Prizes increased for girls’ speech contest

News

Bridge disaster diver returns medals in Line 3 protest

Agriculture

Northern Country honored for conservation work

Blooming Prairie

BP woman injured in Monday afternoon accident

Albert Lea

Upcoming DC Drifters show to feature area county artists

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with almost striking officers with vehicle

Mower County

Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

News

Minot air museum displays Iwo Jima plane from World War II