August 17, 2021

Senior Center to host workshop for caregivers

By Daily Herald

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Starting Sept. 28, the Mower County Senior Center in Austin will host “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” a free six-week wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. This program is being offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN.

Some caregiver responsibilities may include periodically checking on a friend or neighbor, picking up the mail and groceries for a neighbor or loved one, overseeing parents’ health, financial and business matters and caring for a spouse with an on-going chronic condition. Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away are considered caregivers.

Workshop tools are provided to learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together.

The “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” workshop is an evidence-based education program offering a unique combination of elements. The six-session workshop curriculum has been shown to improve management of emotions, confidence in coping with caregiver demands, and use of community resources and local services.

Sessions will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday for six weeks starting on Sept. 28. Registration is required as space and seating is limited.

For additional information, questions, or to register, contact Marlene at 507-450-1518 or email mlevine@ccsomn.org before Sept. 17.

