Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

An Austin man arrested on Aug. 5 for failure to appear in court received further charges after methamphetamine was allegedly found at his residence.

Troy Arthur Leeper, 47, has been charged with felony second-degree drugs – sale – 10 grams of meth or more with the intent to sell – and felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin.

According to the court complaint, a Mower County detective, along with Dodge County law enforcement, executed a search warrant on Aug. 5 at Leeper’s residence in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in Austin. Leeper had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

When advised of his Miranda rights, Leeper admitted he stole to support his drug habit and took law enforcement to the location of stolen property from an Aug. 4 burglary in Dodge County.

While searching the residence for stolen property, law enforcement located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. The detective was granted another search warrant to include controlled substances and the following items were seized:

• Four bags of methamphetamine;

• Black zip container with several unused baggies;

• Metal container with methamphetamine; and

• A digital scale.

The total methamphetamine seized weighed 11.35 grams.

A review of Leeper’s criminal record shows prior convictions for assault and drug possession. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges of felony first-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs – and felony fifth-degree drug possession.

Leeper will appear in court again on Aug. 19.