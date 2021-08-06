Rose Marie Groh, 83

Rose Marie Groh, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home in Austin with her husband, Gary by her side. Rose Marie Schultz was born June 24, 1938, in Ridgeway, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Sjobakken) Schultz. When Rose was three years old her family moved to Austin, Minnesota where she graduated from Austin High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Gary Groh on November 11, 1956, and together had four children. Gary and Rose were soulmates and had a great 65 years together sharing joys and disappointments, but always at one another’s side. Rose had a passion for adventure and enjoyed driving even at a young age, though not always with permission… Rose traveled the world with Gary at her side to places like the Canary Islands and China. Many family trips were taken with her children and grandchildren.

Rose enjoyed cooking and always had something freshly made for her family to enjoy when they arrived home. In addition to raising her children, she worked for the County Recorder of Austin and managed all of the bookkeeping for her husband Gary’s construction business. In 1980, Lincoln Apartments opened and then Webster Apartments in 1994, she had managed them both for all of these years. Rose was always the first point of contact for all of the couple’s businesses and met a lot of wonderful people through the years. Rose was confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin and was a member of the United Church of God. She also did volunteer work for St. Marks Living, typing for the school system, and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader who helped to ensure that her troop received all of their badges. Rose will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Groh of Austin, Minnesota; children, Wayde (Lynette) Groh of Austin, Minnesota, Troy Groh of Austin, Minnesota, Chad (Michelle) Groh of Austin, Minnesota. Four precious Grandchildren, Aunica Groh, Ethan Groh, Caden Groh, and Ashlynn Groh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Schultz; daughter, Wendy Groh; and sister, Donna Finbraaten.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.