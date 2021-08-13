Randall D. Hartley, 59

Randall Dean Hartley age 59 of Austin, MN died Tuesday, August 11, 2021 at his home.

Randy was born January 4, 1962 the son of Kenneth “Dean” and Alice (Sipple) Hartley in Austin, MN.

He graduated from Austin High School and the Austin Vo-Tech with a degree in welding. Randy worked as a welder for over 30 years at McNeilus Companies in Dodge Center, MN.

Randy loved to go fishing and camping as often as he could.

He was preceded in death by his brother Scott.

Randy is survived by his parents, Alice & “Dean” Hartley; sisters, Susan (Ron) Karwoski, Kriste (Gary Brown) Lewis and Renee (Russ) Farrell; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:00 PM at the church.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

