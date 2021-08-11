expand
August 12, 2021

Police still seeking information on murder suspect

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The Austin Police Department is still seeking help from the public in locating Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, who is a suspect in the July 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Austin resident Tyesha Tahne Gills.

Me’Darian Ledale McGruder, 27

McGruder, who also goes by the nickname “Solid,” is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’ 11” and weighing 165 pounds.

McGruder is wanted for felony second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on McGruder’s location is urged to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400, ext. 1, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online through Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org

