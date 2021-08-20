Pair of SEMAC grants awarded to Matchbox, individual project

A pair of grants from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) when to Mower County recipients, part of a total of $100,000 in grant money.

The Matchbox Children’s Theatre received a $5,000 grant for general operating support while Sylvia Hernandez Rodriguez received a $3,000 Individual Artist Grant for her project, “Experiencing a Fun Fiesta!”

Twenty-two grants were given out in this latest round from SEMAC, which is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.