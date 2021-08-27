Packer swimmers open season with crowds and youth on their side

It has been two years since the Austin girls swimming and diving meet held a complete meet with fans in the stands and competitors in the pool, so the Packers were dialed in as they opened their season with a — win over Tri City United in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

Mackenzie Carter may have had just one opponent in the pool with her, but she said she was driven by the packed crowd, a sight that she never saw once last season. Carter was able to cruise to the victory.

“It definitely helped knowing that real people were watching us and it wasn’t just on a screen,” Carter said.

The Packers won nine of the 12 events and they also showed their newfound depth as the team had a lot of new athletes competing at the varsity level for the team. Austin senior Lucy Lagervall said those young swimmers are already finding big ways to contribute.

“Since we have a lot of younger kids, that brought in a lot more people into the stands,” she said. “We had a lot of new faces up there and the energy was great. We have a lot of rookies on the team and it’s exciting to know that we have a good team coming up. I think we’re going to improve fast.”

Madelynn Murley won the 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard freestyle and she was on a first place relay team for the Packers. She was pleased with how things went for the first night of the year, but she knows that the bigger meets lie ahead.

“This meet was a good starting point for times,” Murely said. “It gives us a good starting point.”

Senior Ingrid Dolan Peterson embraced the entire night — from the fans to the competition.

“It was amazing and the energy was high, because we all want to get better,” Dolan Peterson said.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Alivia Hemry, Olivia Walsh, Sydney Tobak (first, 2:04.03); Anna Kossman, Jaycie Pollack, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (second, 2:12.82)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (first, 2:21.57); Lucy Lagervally (second, 2:23.86); Anna Kossman (third, 2:28.64)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (first, 2:46.06); Jaycie Pollack (second, 2:52.61)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 25.96); Alivia Hemry (third, 28.13); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 28.53)

Diving: Reese Norton (first, 194.65); Alayan Kennedy (second, 180.60); Rachel Engelstad (third, 176.10)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (first, 1:11.58): Jaycie Pollack (second, 1:17.91)

100-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 57.02); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 1:03.49); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 1:03.88)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (first, 7:02.22)

200-freestyle relay: Sydney Tobak, Alivia Hemry, Lucy Lagervall, Olivia Walsh (first, 1:54.07); Sydney Tobak, Anita Rao, Anna Radford-Garcia, Garr (second, 2:06.05)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murely (first, 1:08.81); Ingird Dolan Peterson (second, 1:14.45); Emma Czarnota (third, 1:24.38)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (second, 1:21.90); Alivia Hemry (third, 1:24.68); Addison Tobak (fourth, 1:33.93)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Alayna Jovaag, Anita Rao, Anna Kossman (second, 4:46.03)