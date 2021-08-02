Packer girls basketball team will compete in Pacesetter Sweet 16 Tournament

The Austin girls basketball team will compete in the 30th annual Pacesetter Sweet 16 Championships in St. Cloud Saturday and Sunday.

Austin has its top three scorers from the team that went to state in 2021 as Hope Dudycha, who averaged 19 points per game last year, Emma Dudycha, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season, and Reana Schmitt, who averaged 10.6 points per game last year, are all back.

The Packers will face St. Michael-Albertville at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and they will take on Class A champ Minneota at 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

The invitational event pits the top teams from all sizes in a single class tournament. Games are held in Clemens Field House in the College of St. Benedict, which is four miles west of St. Cloud. All games are open to the public.