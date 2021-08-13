expand
August 14, 2021

Fair-goers are back lit during a night on midway of the Mower County Fair Thursday evening. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Our opinion: 2021 fair a success

By Daily Herald

Published 5:54 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

By the time this makes it to press, there will largely be two days left in the Mower County Fair.

First, we need to really thank and congratulate the board and staff of the fair who brought this together, along with the Mother Nature’s scheduling department, who planned a wonderful week of weather.

The return of the Mower County Fair just felt right for many residents, who joyfully returned in high numbers on the first day and have been coming back ever since.

By now it’s a familiar and disappointing storyline to report that COVID-19 ruined a lot of things last year and continues to play a part in things this year. As fairs in our area began announcing they were shutting down because of the pandemic in 2020, Mower County was one of the last to hold out, but ultimately had to follow a similar path.

Not only was it a disappointing outcome last year, it left a big question mark on this year’s fair. But as the situation improved over the course of this year, people began to hope for the fair again.

And so, here we are. The 2021 Mower County Fair has been filled with all of the familiar fun we have come to expect. Friends are reunited again and memories are being made despite the continuing COVID-19 shadow.

The fair board worked through all of the challenges and hurdles needed to ensure the fair was what people remembered from past years.

As Fair Board President Kevin Finley said during the ribbon cutting ceremony for this year’s fair, “It helps you realize what you have. It’s coming together really well and we’re awfully proud of what we have.”

We agree completely.

