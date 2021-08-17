expand
August 17, 2021

Nelda J. Hanson, 95

By Daily Herald

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Nelda J. Hanson, 95

Nelda Jean Hanson, age 95, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.

Nelda Jean Hanson was born on December 15, 1925, in Brownsdale, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Otto and Alvina (Bulson) Smith. Nelda was baptized at First Baptist Church of Austin, Minnesota, and was later confirmed. She received her education in Austin, Minnesota, and was a graduate of the Austin High School.

On April 13, 1946, Nelda was united in marriage to Harlan Lloyd Hanson at Austin Baptist Church in Austin, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with two children, Gregory and Janice. Nelda and Harlan resided in Minnesota and later moved to Tucson, Arizona. Nelda and Harlan shared 50 years of marriage.

Nelda was employed in the Financial/Treasury Division for Prudential Insurance. She retired in January of 1985. Nelda was a member of Shalom Baptist Church, now Cross Point.

Nelda enjoyed reading, traveling, women’s groups through church, was a 4-H leader, and activities at the Senior Center. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Nelda passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 95 years.

Blessed be her memory.

Nelda is survived by her:

Children, Gregory D. Hanson and his wife, Sherry, of Napa, CA,

Janice E. Barington and her husband, William, of Hutchinson, MN;

Grandchildren, Nathan Barington and his wife, Andrea,

Justin Barington,

Kara Emig and her husband, Peter,

Blake Hanson,

Gage Hanson;

Great-grandchildren, Faith Barington, Hope Barington, Grace Barington, William Barington, Francesca Emig, Charlotte Emig, and Eloise Emig;

Sister, Blanche Kramer of Henderson, NV;

Many other relatives and friends.

Name is preceded in death by her Husband, Harlan Hanson; Parents, Otto and Alvina Smith; Brother, Robert Smith; Sister, Evelyn Burtch and her husband, Eugene; Half-Brother, Raymond Johnson, Brothers-in-law, Russell Hanson and his wife, Eldora, Delbert Hanson and his wife, Lorraine, and Clayton Miller.

Memorial Service was held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.

