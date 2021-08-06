Mower County Fair returns Aug. 10

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mower County Fair will once again be in town from Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Mower County Fair Board President Kevin Finley said the board has been very busy getting the fair ready.

“We have had a lot to get figured out in two and a half months,” he said, noting that the board was not sure if the State would allow the fair to take place until around the end of May. “We didn’t know what would happen. Once we got the okay, we started moving forward.”

The opening ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Each day will be full of fun, family-friendly events, including the carnival, exhibits, and Fair Square events.

And, of course, there will be Grandstand events every evening except Sunday, which will feature an afternoon Grandstand event.

“Many of the fair favorites will be back for those who may have concerns they might not be there,” Finley said.

Finley said the board has taken extra steps to make this year’s fair as safe as possible, such as having hand sanitizer available in every building.

“We knew we could move forward as far as the virus,” he said. “We will follow State guidelines as they are at that time. As for fairgoers, we would love to have them participate at their comfort level.”

“It’s an outside event, it’s an open event, and I think it will be good for the community,” he added.

For more information, visit www.mowercountyfair.com.

Grandstand Events

• Aug. 10 – Motokazie Supercross – $12 (5 and under free), 7 p.m.

• Aug. 11 – Enduro Racing – $12 (5 and under free), 7 p.m.

• Aug. 12 – NTPA Tractor Pull – $12 (5 and under free), 7 p.m.

• Aug. 13 – Monster X Tour – $30 (adults) and $20 (ages 3-12). Add a Pit Party Pass for $10, 7 p.m. (Pit Party 5:30-6:30 p.m.)

• Aug. 14 – Great Frontier Bull Riding – $20 (5 and under free), 7 p.m.

• Aug. 15 – Demolition Derby – $20 (5 and under free), 2 p.m.

Fair Square Events

Aug. 10

• Opening Ceremonies – 5 p.m.

• Pride of Mower – 5:30 p.m.

• Brad Boice – 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

• Fireworks – 10 p.m.

Aug. 11

• Dobbins Creek Boys – 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Glass Blowing Demonstration – 5 p.m.

• Bleeding Hearts – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aug. 12

• Ray Sands and the Polka Dots – noon and 2 p.m.

• Bingo for Seniors – 3-4:30 p.m.

• Pete’s Pool Hall – 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 13

• 4-H Performing Arts Show – noon

• 4-H Fashion Review – 2 p.m.

• Dobbins Creek Boys – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

• Light 45 Christian Rock – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aug. 14

• Talent Show Contest – noon

• Glass Blowing Demonstration – 2:30 p.m.

• Holy Rocka Rollaz – 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15

• Faith Evangelical Church Service – 9:30 a.m.

• Snowy River Band – noon and 4 p.m.

• Glass Blowing Demonstration – 1 p.m.

• Kids’ Pedal Pull (street by 4-H Building) – 2 p.m.

• Morgan Dickman & Friends – 3 p.m.