August 14, 2021

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

By Daily Herald

Published 6:17 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites public comment on the proposed statewide goals for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation in highway and transit contracts for federal fiscal years 2022-2024.

The DBE program is an affirmative action program intended to level the playing field by providing contracting opportunities for small businesses that are owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

MnDOT is required by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration to set statewide goals for disadvantaged business participation in federally funded projects over the next three years. The proposed FHWA goal is 11.27% and the proposed FTA goal is 6.27% on all U.S. Department of Transportation-assisted contracts.

Two virtual public hearings are scheduled on the following dates to discuss the goals and methodology and receive public comment:

Aug. 17: 2 – 4 p.m.

Aug. 18: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Join via Zoom at , Join via Zoom at https://umn.zoom.us/j/5408364608#success for both seminars.

The statewide goals and executive summary are available for public inspection until Sept. 9, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul, Minn. The documents can also be found online at www.mndot.gov/civilrights/dbe-goal.html. Public comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Sept. 9, 2021.

Written comments can be submitted to:

Attn: Sean Skibbie, Interim Director OCRFormSubmissions.DOT@state.mn.us or Minnesota Department of Transportation, Office of Civil Rights Attn: Sean Skibbie, Interim Director, 395 John Ireland Blvd, M.S. 170, St. Paul, MN 55155

