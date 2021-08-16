expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Herald file photo

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

By Associated Press

Published 11:16 am Monday, August 16, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week.

Any Minnesotan age 12 or older who gets their first shot through Sunday, Aug. 22, can claim a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100. Anyone who has gotten their first shot since July 30 is eligible.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the extension Sunday night, calling the incentive program a success. According to the governor’s office, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have claimed rewards since the program began around two weeks ago.

“With the delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we’ve entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19” Walz said in a statement. “The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus. Get your first dose today and get $100. Simple as that.”

Walz initially authorized $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to launch the reward program. The Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission approved an additional $13.8 million to ensure enough funding to meet demand.

The reward program and concerns about the highly contagious delta variant are driving the demand for vaccinations, as is the state’s “Vax to School” campaign. Two weeks into that drive, more than 20,000 12- to 17-year-olds have received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

More News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Mary Ann Betlach, 91

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Health

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

News

Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

News

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

News

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Mower County

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

Mower County

A taste of Puerto Rico

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Education

APS facilities named for retirees, graduate

Agriculture

Soybean oil tires donated to Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mower County

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

Mower County

SURE interns share research experience

Mower County

Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

Business

Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

News

GOP operative indicted for child sex trafficking

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former banker pleads guilty to theft from customer account

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

Mower County

MCHS to reinstitute visitor guidelines