Michael “Mike” W. Bell, 77

Michael “Mike” William Bell, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Mike was born April 12, 1944, in Austin, Minnesota, to Ernest and Mary (Cowan) Bell. He graduated with the class of 1962 from Austin High School. In 1963, Mike enlisted into the United States Navy and served on the USS Yorktown in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1967. Mike married Ruth Jacobsen in Austin and together had two sons. They later divorced. Mike was a meat cutter and for over 30 years was an operator on the production line at Wilson and Ventura Foods in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1216 and American Legion Post 91. Mike enjoyed gardening and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.

Survivors include his sons, Scott (Kelley) Bell of Virginia, Ryan (Leni) Bell of Austin, Minnesota; daughter, Katie Williamson and family of Brainerd, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Lauryn and Kennedy; longtime partner of 35 years, Mary Johnsen; sister, Cheryl Arvanitis and family of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Bell; and brother-in-law, Jim Arvanitis.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Military honors by American Legion Post 91 and V.F.W. Post 1216. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.