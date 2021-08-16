expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

By Daily Herald

Published 4:39 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

To meet growing demand for cancer treatment, Mayo Clinic is announcing a 110,000-square-foot, $200 million expansion to the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy Program in Rochester. 

“Proton radiotherapy has provided a major technological advancement in the treatment of cancer, allowing for powerful radiation therapy to precisely target cancer in a manner superior to traditional radiation therapy,” says Nadia Laack, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

“When it opens in 2025, the expanded facility will feature two new treatment rooms, in addition to four treatment rooms currently in operation and improved access for patients requiring proton therapy,” says Dr. Laack. She says the expanded facility also will feature a single lobby and check-in desk, and offer patients receiving radiation therapy and their families a seamless experience.

Mayo Clinic’s Proton Beam Therapy Program uses pencil beam scanning, which allows health care providers to deliver precise radiotherapy to cancerous tissue and lower doses of radiation to healthy tissue, subsequently reducing toxicity and negative side effects for patients receiving treatment. Dr. Laack says this highly targeted therapy is ideal for people with tumors located near or within vital organs.

“The availability of proton beam therapy allows Mayo Clinic physicians and the radiation oncology team to continuously provide innovation in cancer care, delivering individualized treatment plans for each patient,” says Dr. Laack. “Extensive research has proven that proton beam therapy is an effective therapy with the fewest side effects for patients with certain types of cancer. Mayo Clinic researchers have been involved in more than 300 papers published on proton therapy, and research is ongoing.”

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is thrilled by the institutional support for this essential expansion of our Proton Beam Therapy Program. As the world leader in proton beam radiation therapy and in new particle radiation therapies under development, we are committed to providing the most advanced cancer care to all of the patients we serve,” says Cheryl Willman, M.D., executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The expansion will be located on the east side of the Eisenberg Building and attached to the Jacobson Building. The expansion will include two floors below ground, a lobby level and a first level, and be constructed to allow for future expansion.

Site preparation is anticipated to begin in November, with projects to include the relocation of utility tunnels and pedestrian subways. Building construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022, with a goal to begin treating patients in late 2025. Existing proton beam therapy services will continue to be available during construction.

Mayo Clinic is investing $200 million in the expansion project, including construction costs, proton beam equipment and walkways. Once open, the expanded facility is anticipated to treat 900 additional patients per year and create 117 new jobs in a variety of roles. 

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is the only three-site Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. The proton beam facilities at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Phoenix each house their own particle accelerator that drives protons to nearly the speed of light before delivering therapeutic radiation to a patient’s tumor. Plans are underway for Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to add a facility where proton beam therapy and carbon ion therapy will be delivered to patients. Proton beam therapy will be available beginning in early 2026. Mayo Clinic in Florida will be the first carbon-ion treatment facility in North America, and it will open in 2027.

More News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Mary Ann Betlach, 91

News

Minnesota GOP chair urges vote on her leadership

News

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Health

Mayo announces plans to expand proton beam therapy services

News

Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

News

James Hormel, ambassador and philanthropist, dies at 88

News

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

News

US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

Mower County

ARPA funds, I-90 bridge project on council agenda

Mower County

A taste of Puerto Rico

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Education

APS facilities named for retirees, graduate

Agriculture

Soybean oil tires donated to Mower County Sheriff’s Office

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Search warrant leads to drug charges for Austin man

Mower County

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mower County

MnDOT seeks input on proposed goals for disadvantaged businesses

Mower County

SURE interns share research experience

Mower County

Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

Business

Erickson, Surdy achieve Ameriprise Private Wealth advisor status

Mower County

Club News: Duplicate Bridge

News

GOP operative indicted for child sex trafficking

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged for allegedly threatening woman with a knife

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Former banker pleads guilty to theft from customer account

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 1-7

Mower County

MCHS to reinstitute visitor guidelines